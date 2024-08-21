Harris will give Social Security and Medicare to illegal aliens

To the Editor:

It is astonishing to me how many voters vote against their own interests. If Harris wins the White House she promises to give Social Security and Medicare to the 20 million illegal aliens currently in our country. What no one has talked about is the 20+ million more illegals coming over the next 4 years if she wins. That’s 40+ million more illegals collecting Social Security and Medicare. These people have not put a dime into the system. I paid into the system for 40 years as many millions of our fellow Americans did over the years. This unprecedented give away will bankrupt our country and once it’s gone it’s not coming back. This one issue alone should have every senior running to Donald Trump. Wake up seniors! Vote for your own interests.

Don Busi

Village of Sanibel