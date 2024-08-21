Roommate arrested after altercation sparked by accusation or removing dog’s eyelids

A Summerfield man was arrested after an altercation with his roommate he had accused of removing his dog’s eyelids.

Brian Taylor, 55, was arrested Monday night on a charge of battery at his home on SE 179th Place after an argument with his female roommate, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

She was in the kitchen cooking when Taylor entered the room and accused her of removing the dog’s eyelids. An argument erupted and Taylor spit on her.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, he determined the dog was fine with its eyelids intact.

The deputy suspected Taylor was “possibly under the influence of an illicit substance.”

He was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,000 bond.

The Pennsylvania native was arrested earlier this year as the result of another altercation.