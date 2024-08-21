81.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Sumter County residents can dispose of electronics and hazardous waste

By Staff Report
Comments

The popular Amnesty Day home electronics and hazardous waste drop-off will occur from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Garry Breeden Public Works Building, 319 East Anderson Ave. in Bushnell.

Sumter County residents can drop off eligible items free of charge.

Each year, residents drop off more than 100,000 pounds of recycled material and more than 50,000 pounds of hazardous material.

Items accepted include automotive fluids and batteries, herbicides, propane tanks up to 25 pounds, cleaners, household electronics (TVs, VCRs, computers, etc.), rechargeable household batteries, latex and oil paints, solvents, pool chemicals, and others.

Do not bring:

• Biological/infectious waste

• Explosives

• Radioactive waste

• Empty paint cans

• Tires

The next dropoff is set for Nov. 2 at Lake Okahumpka Park in Wildwood.

For more information, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/amnestyday

