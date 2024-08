To the Editor:

We all bought here because we were promised to have a square here in Spanish Springs.

Taking that away from us would be a breach of contract. You need to honor your word to have restaurants, entertainment and the shops and amenities like bowling and work out center for so many people living here in the Spanish Springs area.

You need to keep your word, if you don’t want all the residents to file a claim.

Peggy Panico

Village of Springdale