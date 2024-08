To the Editor:

Dear Mister Scott: So we Democrats aren’t wanted because of our voting habits on crime? Well my home state of Massachusetts in 2023 crime stats had 171 murders. Even New York had only 853, while Florida had an appalling 1,473 murders. Don’t worry Mister Scott, we will vote all the soft on crime Republicans out very soon and you will be safer.

Charles Osgood

Village of Buttonwood