Joan Hubbard

Joan A. Hubbard, 84, of Lady Lake passed away peacefully on 8/18/24 in Lady Lake. Joan was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Joseph Doan Seltzer and Alice Carter Seltzer.

She married James Hubbard on May 22, 1977 in Cleveland, Ohio. She worked as an Administrative Assistant in the Episcopal Diocese for many years. Joan loved to knit and she enjoyed her knitting groups.

Joan is preceded in death by her first husband Robert Schroeder and daughter Erika.

Joan is survived by her loving husband James Hubbard, Children Mark (Patty), and Cindy, sister Kathryn Roller, Grandchildren Melissa (Jon), Christina and Michael, Great Grandchildren Beckham, James, and Vance. She is also survived by Nephew, Tim, Niece Deanna (Todd) and Great Nephew Scott (Emily) and Great Niece Kaitlyn (Sean). Memorials may be given to any animal shelters of your choice.