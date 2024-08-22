79.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 22, 2024
type here...

Joan Hubbard

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Joan Hubbard
Joan Hubbard

Joan A. Hubbard, 84, of Lady Lake passed away peacefully on 8/18/24 in Lady Lake. Joan was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Joseph Doan Seltzer and Alice Carter Seltzer.

She married James Hubbard on May 22, 1977 in Cleveland, Ohio. She worked as an Administrative Assistant in the Episcopal Diocese for many years. Joan loved to knit and she enjoyed her knitting groups.

Joan is preceded in death by her first husband Robert Schroeder and daughter Erika.

Joan is survived by her loving husband James Hubbard, Children Mark (Patty), and Cindy, sister Kathryn Roller, Grandchildren Melissa (Jon), Christina and Michael, Great Grandchildren Beckham, James, and Vance. She is also survived by Nephew, Tim, Niece Deanna (Todd) and Great Nephew Scott (Emily) and Great Niece Kaitlyn (Sean). Memorials may be given to any animal shelters of your choice.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villages-News.com should have questioned Democrats’ Social Security propaganda

A Hammock of Fenney resident is critical of a recent story which appeared in Villages-News.com, but adds that immature Democrats helped spread the misinformation about Social Security.

Trump is a felon and a scab

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says former President Trump is both a felon and a scab.

We deserve to have a lively entertaining square at Spanish Springs

A Village of Springdale resident argues that long-time residents deserve to have a lively entertaining square at Spanish Springs.

Harris will give Social Security and Medicare to illegal aliens

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident, who paid into the system for 40 years, says Kamala Harris wants to give Social Security and Medicare benefits to millions of illegal aliens.

Don’t bring your Democratic voting and ideas to The Villages

A Village of Mallory Square resident encourages people who moved from Democrat-run states to accept the conservative principles that have made Florida and The Villages a safe place.

Photos