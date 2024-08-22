Jury finds pair guilty of murdering South Sumter High School student

Two men have been found guilty of murdering a South Sumter High School student back in 2020.

This past week in Sumter County Court, jurors delivered their verdict in the murder of 19-year-old David Bartholomew Lyons Jr.

After a brief deliberation, jurors found 20-year-old Javarre Latrell Johnson and 21-year-old Ba’Karri Juan’Ya Williams guilty of first-degree murder. Johnson and Williams were also found guilty of one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of cannabis.

Lyons, a senior and football player at South Sumter High School, was also involved in the New Covenant United Methodist Church Mentor Program in The Villages. He died April 20, 2020 after he was shot near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and North Warfield Avenue in Wildwood.

Johnson, Williams, and a third man, Terrell Lynum of Ocala, lured Lyons into a car with the intention or robbing him.

At the time of the fatal shooting, Lynum was 20 and Johnson and Williams were juveniles. They initially attempted to claim that Lyons had been the victim of a drive-by shooting. But their story soon began to unravel.

Lynum pleaded guilty earlier this year in this case. He is awaiting sentencing.

“The loss of this young life is a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating impact that violence can have on a family and a community,” said Bill Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney. “No parent should ever have to endure the pain of losing a child.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Joseph Church and Sonny McCathran.