Thursday, August 22, 2024
Reclaimed water is safe to use for irrigation in The Villages

By Dominic Berardi
This is in response to the recently published Letter to the Editor: “Water from sprinklers is dirty and dangerous.”

Stormwater is an alternative water source for irrigation, which means we pull less water from the Florida aquifer.

Reclaimed water is produced at the wastewater treatment plants by taking in sewage from residential and commercial distribution systems, treating and processing it so that it is perfectly safe to use for irrigation of grass, trees and common areas.

Some of this reclaimed water is stored within basins to be held until such time as it is used for commercial and residential irrigation.

All reclaimed water meets water quality standards established by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

It is safe to use on lawns, ornamental plans in the landscape.

Dominic Berardi is a resident of the Village of Pennecamp and chairman of the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District Board.

