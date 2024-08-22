83.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 22, 2024
type here...

Regulatory approval provides Duke Energy customers with rate certainty

By Staff Report
Comments

The Florida Public Service Commission has approved Duke Energy Florida’s comprehensive, multiyear rate agreement without modification.

As a result, and when combined with other expected rate changes, Duke Energy Florida currently projects typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours will save an estimated $8.26, or approximately 5%, on their electric bills in January 2025 when compared to December 2024.

The agreement also enables Duke Energy Florida to continue making investments to reduce outages, shorten response times, meet future energy demands, increase clean, solar generation and explore innovative technologies to generate cost savings for its two million customers in Florida. 

“We appreciate the Florida Public Service Commission’s review, along with the collaboration of the consumer representatives and business groups, to reach this productive outcome,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “Approval of this agreement will make a difference for our customers and communities we serve. We’ll continue to pass on savings directly to customers, while also increasing service reliability and advancing the clean energy vision for the state.”

The agreement allows an average annual 2% bill increase over the three-year period. However, the 2022 fuel under-recovery, storm restoration cost recovery and some legacy purchased power contracts will expire by year-end 2024. The removal of these costs will lower customer bills in 2025.

To learn more about this approved agreement and the benefits to Duke Energy Florida customers, visit duke-energy.com/FL-Rates.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Florida has had more murders than New York and Massachusetts

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who claimed that Democrats from up north are trying to ruin Florida by importing their beliefs.

Republican right wing pushing untrue statements about Social Security and illegal aliens

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident contends the Republican right wing is spreading untrue statements about the Democrats hoping to give Social Security benefits to illegal aliens.

Villages-News.com should have questioned Democrats’ Social Security propaganda

A Hammock of Fenney resident is critical of a recent story which appeared in Villages-News.com, but adds that immature Democrats helped spread the misinformation about Social Security.

Trump is a felon and a scab

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says former President Trump is both a felon and a scab.

We deserve to have a lively entertaining square at Spanish Springs

A Village of Springdale resident argues that long-time residents deserve to have a lively entertaining square at Spanish Springs.

Photos