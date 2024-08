To the Editor:

It’s is amazing how many people are sucked into the misinformation being spewed by the Republican right wing cultists. It would really help our country if they would pry themselves away from Fox and Newsmax and glean information from actual news and legitimate sources! There are qualifications and participation requirements in order to receive benefits. Learn what they are. And by the way, when did Harris or any public figure make that statement?

Utegg Lee

Village of Briar Meadow