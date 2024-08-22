83.9 F
Suspect arrested after allegedly puncturing motorcycle tire at arcade

Cari Lynn Tilney
A woman has been arrested after allegedly puncturing a motorcycle tire at a local arcade.

Cari Lynn Tilney, 54, of Belleview, was caught on surveillance puncturing the rear tire of a 2014 Suzuki motorcycle on Sunday at the Good Time Arcade on U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner discovered the damage and contacted law enforcement. He saw Tilney in the video footage and identified her. He told deputies they have been in “an ongoing dispute for a few weeks.”

The footage showed Tilney getting out of a black Nissan Rogue utility vehicle driven by a bald man. Tilney could be seen bending over the motorcycle and making “thrusting motions.”

She was taken into custody on Tuesday on a charge of criminal mischief. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

She was arrested earlier this year in Lake County on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

