Temple Shalom, the center of the TriCounty Jewish Community, invites the public to its open house celebration on Sunday, Aug. 24.

The open house starts at 2 p.m.at 13563 County Road 101 in Oxford. The Temple Shalom is golf cart accessible from The Villages.

Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein will speak at 2:45 p.m.. An overview of Temple Shalom High Holy Day 2024 activities and tickets plus a special tour of the Temple will be conducted.

Contact membership@tscfl.org or call (352) 748-1800 with any questions.