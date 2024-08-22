Villager’s son back in jail in 2023 drug overdose death

A Villager’s son was being held without bond after violating the terms of his probation in a 2023 drug overdose death.

Jason Scott Harris, 48, was booked this week at the Marion County Jail following his arrest on a warrant charging him with violating his probation.

A probation officer went to 557 Coker Court in the Village of St. Catherine looking for Harris. His mother said her son has been living with her, but had moved out to live with his wife and child, according a Department of Corrections violation report.

Harris is on probation through Nov. 7, 2025 for using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Harris had been living with his mother in August 2023 when Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Summerfield where 46-year-old Lee Anne Steil had died of a drug overdose. Deputies checked her cell phone and discovered a series of text messages earlier that day between Steil and Harris.

Steil was apparently desperate for drugs and Harris arranged for her to have drugs delivered to her. The text messages also indicated he was going to have sex with her, but was having difficulty navigating to her location. He was in a golf cart and she was located outside The Villages. She died before he got there.

“Although Mr. Harris was not a drug supplier to the decedent, Mr. Harris utilized Facebook Messenger to facilitate a narcotic deal between the decedent and an unknown drug dealer,” said the arrest report from the sheriff’s office.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies served the warrant at the home in the Village of St. Catherine in December 2023, he was in possession of a chewable gummy that tested positive for THC.