Villages Charter School stadium will be site of state football championship

The Villages Charter School will serve as host to the Florida High School Rural Classification Football State Championships.

The event will take place Dec. 6 at The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium at the new campus at Middleton.

“The FHSAA is excited about the upcoming Florida High School Rural Classification Football State Championships to be hosted at The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium in Middleton,” said FHSAA Executive Director, Craig Damon. “Creating opportunities for our student-athletes has been a top priority of ours and finding a facility large enough to safely host all who wish to attend, is a dream come true. We could not be more grateful for The Villages Charter School’s efforts in making these championships a reality for the student-athletes of the State of Florida.”

The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium serves as the home site of the Villages High School Buffalo football, soccer, flag football and track and field teams. Opening in September 2023, the stadium’s current seating capacity is 6,000. The stadium also features premium seating options, locker rooms, team meeting rooms, an athletic training room and six press box suites. The venue also features a video board measuring 40 feet by 20 feet and a state-of-the-art sound system.

“We know football is very popular in the state of Florida, and we’re centrally located here at The Villages,“ said Richard Pettus, The Villages High School athletic director. “I know our fans and residents of over 170,000 retirees which include retired coaches will be excited, as well as college coaches. We welcome everyone to come, and we’re excited to show off our facilities and see some great football on that day!”