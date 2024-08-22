Villages-News.com should have questioned Democrats’ Social Security propaganda

To the Editor:

The recent article published with the partial headline “Resident fears Trump Social Security cuts…..” was irresponsible. Trump’s platform specifically states “no cuts, including no changes to the retirement age.”

The article cleverly states in the body that the resident and author are clearly aware of the Social Security shortfall. The resident is clearly wrong that Trump will cut Social Security and the author does nothing to correct the factual error.

The headline is worded such that it “merely” represents a resident’s opinion but the author does nothing to describe reality. Unfortunately, the immature Democrats at the meeting were more than willing to feed the flames the headline started.

I’d have more respect for the media if articles included a bit of additional effort to research the issue and not further propaganda and disinformation.

Bill Boyle

Hammock of Fenney