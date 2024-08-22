78.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 22, 2024
type here...

Villages-News.com should have questioned Democrats’ Social Security propaganda

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

The recent article published with the partial headline “Resident fears Trump Social Security cuts…..” was irresponsible. Trump’s platform specifically states “no cuts, including no changes to the retirement age.”
The article cleverly states in the body that the resident and author are clearly aware of the Social Security shortfall. The resident is clearly wrong that Trump will cut Social Security and the author does nothing to correct the factual error.
The headline is worded such that it “merely” represents a resident’s opinion but the author does nothing to describe reality. Unfortunately, the immature Democrats at the meeting were more than willing to feed the flames the headline started.
I’d have more respect for the media if articles included a bit of additional effort to research the issue and not further propaganda and disinformation.

Bill Boyle
Hammock of Fenney

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump is a felon and a scab

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says former President Trump is both a felon and a scab.

We deserve to have a lively entertaining square at Spanish Springs

A Village of Springdale resident argues that long-time residents deserve to have a lively entertaining square at Spanish Springs.

Harris will give Social Security and Medicare to illegal aliens

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident, who paid into the system for 40 years, says Kamala Harris wants to give Social Security and Medicare benefits to millions of illegal aliens.

Don’t bring your Democratic voting and ideas to The Villages

A Village of Mallory Square resident encourages people who moved from Democrat-run states to accept the conservative principles that have made Florida and The Villages a safe place.

Appalled at the Republican Party

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident, who is a veteran, says he’s had it with the Republican Party and its current standard bearer.

Photos