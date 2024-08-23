An answer to Dabney woman unhappy with bicycles sharing roadway

To the Editor:

I’m a bit confused, the letter writer starts off talking about bikes on roads and then complains about bikes on the paths.

First off, they are not “golf cart paths.” They are paths for everyone – walkers, bicycles and carts.

As for complaining about the wobbler … maybe there should be a qualification then? Like people driving carts need to be licensed? Carts registered? A test to see if the cart driver has wobbly hands?

Sure I understand, but mixing age or health with the vehicle or choice of transport isn’t the initial argument either.

Now for bicycle on road. Whether sport or exercise the main reason bikes are allowed on roads is by law to allow this modal to be used also for transporting to/from work or school.

I used to ride my bicycle to work every day for about 30 years

And yes, I hate bikes who ride side by when there is only two of three or so. They should ride behind, unless they are passing. Even without the wobble it is safer. And if you need to talk, save it for calling out cars or turns or potholes and save the chit chat for coffee.

John Preston

Leesburg