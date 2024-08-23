Can Kamala Harris convince Villagers to vote for her?

Democratic presidential candidate enjoyed an exciting week in Chicago, but can she win over voters in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown?

“Millions of real Americans are realizing after watching her acceptance speech that Vice President Kamala Harris is the only candidate that is fit to be our next president,” said Ralph Bennett of the Village of Osceola Hills.

Bennett is well-known for his criticism of former President Donald Trump, and has endured plenty of slings and arrows in rebuttal Letters to the Editor and in the Villages-News.com comment sections. Yet, he’s still offering his unvarnished opinion of Trump and the GOP

“The only thing Republicans have to offer is a corrupt, twice impeached, convicted felon con artist who is facing 54 more felony charges that will undoubtedly result in his conviction and imprisonment next year,” Bennett said.

Mike Curey of the Village of Dabney said that while Trump may have flaws, he produced economic success and projected strength around the globe.

“Trump may be imperfect, but he is 1,000 percent better than the alternative. We will have a vastly improved economy (as we did when he was president) and a vastly safer country,” Curey said.

Simply put, he said Harris, “Would be a disaster.”

Robert Basye of the Village of Piedmont argues that Trump made border security a priority and rebuilt the military.

“Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” Basye asked. “Anyone with better than a sixth grade education knows the answer!”

Share your thoughts on the presidential race at letters@villages-news.com.