More golf courses in The Villages will be reopening in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.

The Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course will reopen Sunday, Aug. 25.

The Bonifay Fort Walton and Destin courses will reopen Monday, Aug. 26

The Havana Kilimanjaro (all 27 holes) will reopen on Monday, Aug. 26.

The Tee Time Office is available at (352) 750-4558.