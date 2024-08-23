Neighbor arrested after pumping shotgun in dispute over loud music

An Ocklawaha man was arrested after allegedly pointing a shotgun at his neighbor in a dispute over loud music.

Harold Eugene Kyzer, 74, who lives on SE 95th Street Road, was apparently irritated by music coming from a truck radio across the fence line Thursday morning, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The neighbor had been working on vehicles and listening to music.

Kyzer pumped the shotgun and ordered his neighbor to turn down the music “or else.”

The neighbor ran to the truck and immediately turned the music off. He later told deputies “it was not worth dying over.” A friend was able to snap a photo of Kyzer with the shotgun.

When a deputy showed up at Kyzer’s house, Kyzer told the deputy, “I wanted them to know I was serious.”

He was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.