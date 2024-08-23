79.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 23, 2024
type here...

Potbelly Sandwich Shop begins interior buildout of new restaurant

By Staff Report
Comments

The Chicago-based Potbelly Sandwich Shop has been issued an interior buildout permit for a new restaurant here.

The new restaurant will be located at 870 North U.S. Hwy. 27/441 Suite C, n the plaza adjacent to Starbucks, at the intersection of Rolling Acres Road, according to information obtained from the Lady Lake Building Department.

This will be the new home to a Potbelly Sandwich Shop on U.S. Hwy. 27:441 in the plaza next to Starbucks
This will be the new home to a Potbelly Sandwich Shop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in the plaza next to Starbucks,

The new restaurant will have 44 seats, including several booths.

The restaurant specializes in submarine sandwiches and milkshakes, but also offers soups, salads and cookies.

The are more than 400 Potbelly restaurants. 

The restaurant chain was founded in 1977 and its name refers to the potbelly stove.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why won’t we share in $2 million donation from Developer?

A Village of Chatham resident wonders why he and his neighbors won’t share in the $2 million donation for relief from an increase in the maintenance assessment.

We need a Cheesecake Factory in The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident is hoping a Cheesecake Factory will be lured to The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

An answer to Dabney woman unhappy with bicycles sharing roadway

A reader has an answer for a Village of Dabney woman who expressed her concerns about bicyclists in The Villages.

Florida has had more murders than New York and Massachusetts

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who claimed that Democrats from up north are trying to ruin Florida by importing their beliefs.

Republican right wing pushing untrue statements about Social Security and illegal aliens

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident contends the Republican right wing is spreading untrue statements about the Democrats hoping to give Social Security benefits to illegal aliens.

Photos