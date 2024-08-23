Potbelly Sandwich Shop begins interior buildout of new restaurant

The Chicago-based Potbelly Sandwich Shop has been issued an interior buildout permit for a new restaurant here.

The new restaurant will be located at 870 North U.S. Hwy. 27/441 Suite C, n the plaza adjacent to Starbucks, at the intersection of Rolling Acres Road, according to information obtained from the Lady Lake Building Department.

The new restaurant will have 44 seats, including several booths.

The restaurant specializes in submarine sandwiches and milkshakes, but also offers soups, salads and cookies.

The are more than 400 Potbelly restaurants.

The restaurant chain was founded in 1977 and its name refers to the potbelly stove.