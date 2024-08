To the Editor:

The Benchmark Group should also look into getting us a Cheesecake Factory! It would always be “packed.” For anyone who knows of them, they have wonderful cuisine, reasonable prices, a huge menu of many pages, great happy hours, and for dessert, over 30 varieties of cheesecake. Come on, do some research. Right how, I have to go to Orlando to dine there ! It is a good choice for The Villages and surrounding area, instead of another McDonald’s.

Donna Mole

Village of Monarch Grove