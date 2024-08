To the Editor:

I just read where the Developer kindly donated $2 million to help lower the exorbitant increase in maintenance fees in District 14. I praise this move by the Developer. However, what about us in District 4 who also face increases in maintenance fees? It seems to me unfair to help out one district over the others. This appears to be a legal issue as well. I’d love to hear from others on this topic, who don’t live in District 14.

Michael Scotto

Village of Chatham