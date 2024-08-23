84.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 23, 2024
type here...

Woman convicted in DUI crash blames medicine for failed screening

By Staff Report
Comments
Roberta Fansler
Roberta Fansler

A Summerfield woman convicted earlier this year of drunk driving after causing a traffic crash has landed back behind bars after she failed a screening for alcohol in her system.

Roberta Jean Fansler, 52, was booked this week at the Marion County Jail on a probation violation. She was being held without bond.

She originally was arrested after a rear-end collision at about 3 p.m. Jan. 31 on SE 132nd Street Road east of U.S. 301. Her SUV ran into the back of a pickup, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

It appeared Fansler had been drinking. She had “mood swings” while speaking with law enforcement and exhibited, “sarcasm, anger and argumentative statements.” She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .146 and .142 blood alcohol content.

Fansler later pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. She was placed on probation.

However, she violated the terms of her probation when she screened positive for alcohol on June 12 and 28. She claimed she had taken Dayquil and Nyquil. She also failed to provide proof that she had sought an alcohol evaluation and had attended counseling.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why won’t we share in $2 million donation from Developer?

A Village of Chatham resident wonders why he and his neighbors won’t share in the $2 million donation for relief from an increase in the maintenance assessment.

We need a Cheesecake Factory in The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident is hoping a Cheesecake Factory will be lured to The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

An answer to Dabney woman unhappy with bicycles sharing roadway

A reader has an answer for a Village of Dabney woman who expressed her concerns about bicyclists in The Villages.

Florida has had more murders than New York and Massachusetts

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who claimed that Democrats from up north are trying to ruin Florida by importing their beliefs.

Republican right wing pushing untrue statements about Social Security and illegal aliens

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident contends the Republican right wing is spreading untrue statements about the Democrats hoping to give Social Security benefits to illegal aliens.

Photos