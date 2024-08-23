Woman convicted in DUI crash blames medicine for failed screening

A Summerfield woman convicted earlier this year of drunk driving after causing a traffic crash has landed back behind bars after she failed a screening for alcohol in her system.

Roberta Jean Fansler, 52, was booked this week at the Marion County Jail on a probation violation. She was being held without bond.

She originally was arrested after a rear-end collision at about 3 p.m. Jan. 31 on SE 132nd Street Road east of U.S. 301. Her SUV ran into the back of a pickup, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

It appeared Fansler had been drinking. She had “mood swings” while speaking with law enforcement and exhibited, “sarcasm, anger and argumentative statements.” She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .146 and .142 blood alcohol content.

Fansler later pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. She was placed on probation.

However, she violated the terms of her probation when she screened positive for alcohol on June 12 and 28. She claimed she had taken Dayquil and Nyquil. She also failed to provide proof that she had sought an alcohol evaluation and had attended counseling.