Clyde Douglas Haller

Clyde Douglas Haller passed away July 25th, 2024 at the age of 82.

Clyde was born July 23,1942 in Baltimore, Maryland. He started school in Grafton, West Virginia and later moved to Sciotoville, Ohio where he attended East High School excelling in football and baseball. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Clyde resided in Westerville, Ohio for most of his adult life before retiring to the Villages, Florida.

Clyde was very proud of and loved his family dearly and would make a point to tell them he loved them as often as possible. He attended life achievements and sporting events for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. From ball games to school plays to graduations. If he could be there, he would be!

Clyde frequently travelled with his beautiful wife Nancy. Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico were among their favorite destinations. As an avid golfer, Clyde was very proud of the holes in one he achieved. Playing Pebble Beach was an especially memorable experience. He liked watching baseball and chatting about the Braves with his sons. And of course, he loved his Buckeyes! He was very thrilled to finally get the sports car he had always dreamed of -a Corvette. But most of all, he loved his dog Bristol. Constant companions, they went everywhere together.

Clyde had a knack for making friends easily and making all friends feel like his best friend. He and Nancy loved spending time with close neighbors and friends, and he truly cherished the special moments shared with those he cared about.

In addition to his parents, Victor and Opal Haller. Clyde was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia King; Son, Rodney Haller; and grandchild Gwendolyn Haller.

Survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Bryon (Lisa) Haller, Jeff (Deb) Haller, Stephanie Newberry, Amy Haller, Craig (Wendy) Haller, Marcus Haller, Cassandra (Tony) Kellett, Brittany (Vic) Yockey, Lauren (Michael) Gibbs; Daughter-in-law, Kelley Haller; Step-son Brian Linhart; step-daughters, Debbie (David) Rhodes, Heather (Bryan) Stumpf; 29 grandchildren, 6 great grand-children. He is also survived by his two wonderful sisters, Frieda (late Robert Bailey), and Peggy (Roger) King, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Clyde was loved by all who knew him.

Service will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Central College Presbyterian Church, 975 South Sunbury Road, Westerville, OH 43081. We welcome all family and friends to join us in celebrating the life of Clyde Haller.