Saturday, August 24, 2024
Florida is much safer than Washington D.C.

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

Dear Mr. Osgood: The only logical way to look at murder rates is homicides per capita. Cherrypicking a total deaths number without reference to the number of residents in a state is foolish at best and disingenuous at worst.
Florida was ranked 27th in the United States with 5.0 deaths per 100,000 persons in 2022. This is according to Wikipedia and taken from the most recent available FBI statistics. The worst state – per capita – was Louisiana. Washington D.C. had almost double the rate of any state.
I suspect U.S. Sen. Rick Scott feels much more comfortable in Florida than he does in D.C.

Nick Walters
Village of De La Vista North

 

