Get it straight on Social Security and illegal aliens

To the Editor:

I do not know where Mr. Busi is getting his information. I have searched the internet and cannot find any reports about what Mr. Busi has stated. I worked for Social Security for 34 years. You have to be LEGALLY admitted to the United States AND meet all the other requirements in order to collect Social Security. That means you have to have WORKED AND PAID into the system. The minimum number of quarters you need to earn to collect retirement benefits is 40 or the equivalent of 10 years. And you must be at least 62 years of age. And if you only worked 10 years the benefit you receive is very nominal as your best 35 years is used to determine your retirement benefit. To collect Disability benefits you not only have to have worked and paid into Social Security, you have to establish that you are permanently unable to perform substantial gainful activity for a period of at least one year or have a disability that will end in death. Anyone who knows anyone that has applied for Social Security Disability knows how tough that is. Supplemental Security Income is a different program where you do not have to meet the work requirements but has the same standard for establishing a disability and you have to be legally admitted to the United States. To be entitled to Medicare you also have to be legally admitted and meet other specific requirements. You can fact check me on ssa.gov

Bernadette Aley

Village of Mira Mesa