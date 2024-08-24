79.9 F
Marylander snared in child sex string registers temporary address in The Villages

By Staff Report
Andrew Stephen Oatley
A Maryland man who served time in prison after he was snared in a child sex string has registered a temporary address in The Villages.

Andrew Stephen Oatley, 28, of Galena, Md. registered an address this past week at 1675 Abercrombie Way in the Village of St. Charles.

He had been arrested in 2019 as part of a coordinated Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force sting that netted 10 perpetrators. Oatley began communicating with a law enforcement officer posing as a teen boy. Oatley indicated he wanted the 15-year-old to have sex with him and sent a picture of his buttocks, along with a picture of his face, according to local media reports at the time.

He was sentenced to time in prison and was placed on sex offender probation for three years. He was ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

