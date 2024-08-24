Nancy Susanna Tomlin Hendren

Nancy Susanna Tomlin Hendren, 87, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Friday, August 16 2024.

Nancy was born on October 25, 1936. (Lexington, Kentucky) to Dr. G.R. Tomlin and Sybil Bowden Tomlin. After graduating from high school, she received her Education Degree at Asbury College, Wilmore Kentucky. While in college, she met Harold M. Hendren and they were married on August 14, 1956.

Nancy and Harold went on to have two children, Sandra Hendren Davis and Harold Ray Hendren. Nancy and Harold spent 40 years working closely together serving the United Methodist Church in both the Kentucky and Florida Annual Conferences.

After retiring from teaching Home Economics, she and her husband Harold enjoyed working with Educational Opportunities and traveling the world. Nancy loved to cook, sew, shop at Costco, taking long walks, entertaining her grandchildren, and attending church.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Elaine Davis, (Mark Davis, son-in-law), her son the Rev. Harold Ray Hendren (Donna Hendren, daughter-in-law), her five grandchildren, Olivia Marino (Mitchell Marino, husband) Logan Hendren, Luke Hendren, Jordan Hendren, Cameron Hendren, and her two great grandchildren, Marley and Mason Marino. She is also survived by her beloved niece Laura Williams Town. Nancy was predeceased by her parents Dr. G.R. Tomlin, Sybil Bowden Tomlin, and her sister Elaine Williams.

Service will be held a New Covenant United Methodist Church, The Villages, Florida on October 7 at 10:00 a.m.