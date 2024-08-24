Unlicensed driver arrested on DUI charge after overturning truck

An unlicensed driver was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing a truck into a guardrail.

Hugo Leonel Caal De Los Santos, 36, of Bushnell, was driving a white 2022 Ford F-250 pickup at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday westbound on County Road 48 east of County Road 319 when he failed to navigate a left curve and collided with a guardrail, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The truck rolled onto its right side and then onto its roof. The crash caused the vehicle’s airbag to deploy.

Caal De Los Santos provided a breath sample that registered .118 blood alcohol content. The investigator also found that Caal De Los Santos did not have a driver’s license.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.