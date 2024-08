To the Editor:

Everyone can send out as many lies and hate mail about our candidates running for president trying to persuade us to change our minds, however, it doesn’t.

The bottom line is that God is in control, and He knows who is going to win despite everyone’s opinion. So why don’t we get on our knees and pray for the best person to run our country whether we like them or not?

I think that would be a better alternative, don’t you?

Lydia Fairchild

Village of Hemingway