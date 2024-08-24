79.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Who belongs on multi-modal paths in The Villages?

By Staff Report
Comments

Who belongs on the multi-modal paths in The Villages? E-Bikes? Smart Cars? We’re definitely seeing more of them.

There seems to be a variety of vehicles using the multi-modal paths, leaving many wondering who is “allowed” to use the multi-modal paths in The Villages.

It’s is a question that the District Office receives on a regular basis.

The multi-modal paths are for use by non-automotive traffic such as bicycles, golf carts, pedestrians, and skaters.

The District Office reminds residents is not legal – nor is it smart -to drive vehicles such as smart cars, motorcycles, or mopeds on any of the multi-modal paths in The Villages. 

So what about E-Bikes?

We are seeing more and more of them on the multi-modal paths. And they’re moving fast.

The reality is that there is little that can be done to regulate the use of E-Bikes on the multi-modal paths in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. At the opposite end of the spectrum, Villagers have complained about the Smart Cars and golf carts large enough to have license plates that travel on the roadways and also use multi-modal paths. The size and speed of those vehicles can be intimidating to both walkers and cyclists.

Should some vehicles be off limit on the multi-modal paths? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at letters@villages-news.com

