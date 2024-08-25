Be cautious if you receive a low water bill

To the Editor:

I received my utilities bill via email today and was pleasantly surprised to see the bill total was about $80 less than normal. On closer inspection I found the water usage was zero, the meter reading was exactly the same as the previous month’s reading. I will be calling VCDD on Monday to ask why the reading was not taken. I believe if they read it next month then I will be charged for two months usage which will result in overcharge due to volume being above 11,000 gallons at >$3.00 difference /gallon.

I suggest others check their bills carefully.

Stephen Howlett

Village of Belle Aire