The deadline is nearing for residents who want to be in the fall craft show in The Villages.

The fall craft show will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Colony Cottage, Laurel Manor, Rohan and La Hacienda recreation centers.

The deadline to apply is Monday, Sept. 16.

Download the application at this link: Application for Fall Craft sho