Senators want public to have say on golf courses at Florida parks

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio are urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to allow Floridians to have their voices heard when it comes to the governor’s push for golf courses and pickleball courts on precious park land.

Scott and Rubio joined state and local officials in a letter to DeSantis and Florida’s Acquisition and Restoration Council (ARC) board members urging them to hold more substantial public comment periods to allow Floridians and stakeholders to voice their opinions on the recent proposal that will allow golf courses, pickleball courts and hotels to be built on land that is part of Florida’s state parks.

The senators are encouraging the state to also have substantial public comment periods, each attended by the ARC, for communities affected by this proposal to fully understand its potential impacts.

Environmentalists and others are warning of the negative impact such development could have on parks in the Sunshine State.

We applaud Scott and Rubio for sticking up for the public in the matter.