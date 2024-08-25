Wake up America before it’s too late.

To the Editor:

I am responding to a Letter to the Editor by Rita Dirksing who mentioned another letter stating “Thanks to Marsha Shearer for telling the truth about Trump.” I know Marsha has written a book, negatively bashing Trump. I tried to have a dialogue with her at a recent Book Expo, but she did not want to continue with the discussion which is a typical opposition party response. Rita mentioned that Trump was a liar, a felon, and an idiot and basically said that anybody who supports him is a Trump nut. I took offense at this because she was talking about me, my family, my friends and a majority of Florida voters.

I suspect that Rita, Marsha, and the like are getting their news feed from MSNBC, CNN, and other main stream media. These media are no longer journalists, they are a political wing of the democratic party and I don’t listen to any of them. Even Fox News is biased politically in many ways, so we watch very little of that network. Who I do watch is Bill O’Reilly on his No Spin News program and Mark Levin on Life, Liberty & Levin on the weekends. These guys are conservative analysts, columnists, and political commentators. They report unbiased opinions on what is really going on in this country. They routinely have Victor Davis Hanson on their shows for commentary. Hanson is a brilliant historian who clearly articulates that the democratic party is now made up of progressive elites who support globalization and are destroying America. Trump haters should do themselves a favor and watch some of the conservative shows I have mentioned. You might actually get educated on the truth and not the spin you get from main stream media.

My dad used to tell me that he would only trust a politician as far as he could throw a piano… and that wasn’t too far! That is a main reason why I support Trump, the business man. I will make a prediction: If Trump does not win the presidency in 2024, you will not even recognize this country after the next four years. It will no longer be the country that I grew up in and love. I fear for our children and grandchildren and what they will be inheriting. Harris is a left wing socialist and Walz is a radical socialist leaning even more to the left than Harris. Is that what you want leading our country or do you want tampon Tim to put feminine dispensers in your kids school bathrooms?

Wake up America before it’s too late.

Richard Stoebel

Village of Pennecamp