To the Editor:

What is wrong with having a little white cross in your yard? You can have a big Biden or Trump flag on your flagpole to show your allegiance to your party why can’t you have a little white cross to show your allegiance to God? It is not as abrasive as the flags are. People can have small sports flags or military service flags also but not a white cross. The Swastika is already here just not shown.

Damian Toto

Village of Liberty Park