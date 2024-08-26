DUI suspect arrested after crash in roundabout near Bexley Bridge

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a crash in a roundabout near the Bexley Bridge in The Villages.

Thomas Trulock, 64, of Lake Panasoffkee, was driving a white Jeep at about 9 p.m. Wednesday when he crashed into the back of a green Ford pickup, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The Jeep sustained “heavy front-end damage.”

An officer noticed that Trulock had “a strong odor of alcoholic beverage contents emitting from” his breath, the report said. The officer also spotted “multiple Busch Light alcoholic beer cans” by Trulock’s feet in the Jeep.

The Spanish-speaking occupants of the truck said that Trulock’s Jeep exited the roundabout at McNeil Drive “at a high rate of speed.” Their pickup truck had broken down and Trulock was unable to stop before striking it.

Trulock was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, but protested that he “was old” and that he “would struggle” through the exercises. He also said he is a diabetic.

He performed poorly in the exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

He has three previous convictions for driving under the influence.

Trulock was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit a breath sample. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.