Monday, August 26, 2024
Kamala Harris can save us from The Handmaid’s Tale

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

First, I have to tell my Republican friends that Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale is NOT a play book! It is a warning about the danger of out of control leaders. 2025 is a copy of The Handmaid’s tale – beware!
Kamala can convince thinking Villagers IF they will THINK and not blindly follow. She will protect your wives, daughters and grand- daughters.
She will lead our great country forward not backward to the horrors of the early 1900’s.
Please, please think!

Merry Headman
Village of Briar Meadow North

 

