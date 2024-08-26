Kamala Harris can save us from The Handmaid’s Tale

To the Editor:
First, I have to tell my Republican friends that Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale is NOT a play book! It is a warning about the danger of out of control leaders. 2025 is a copy of The Handmaid’s tale – beware!
Kamala can convince thinking Villagers IF they will THINK and not blindly follow. She will protect your wives, daughters and grand- daughters.
She will lead our great country forward not backward to the horrors of the early 1900’s.
Please, please think!
Merry Headman
Village of Briar Meadow North