Kamala Harris can save us from The Handmaid’s Tale

To the Editor:

First, I have to tell my Republican friends that Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale is NOT a play book! It is a warning about the danger of out of control leaders. 2025 is a copy of The Handmaid’s tale – beware!

Kamala can convince thinking Villagers IF they will THINK and not blindly follow. She will protect your wives, daughters and grand- daughters.

She will lead our great country forward not backward to the horrors of the early 1900’s.

Please, please think!

Merry Headman

Village of Briar Meadow North