89.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 26, 2024
type here...

Man from Venezuela arrested after altercation with woman over phone

By Staff Report
Comments

A man from Venezuela was arrested after an altercation with a woman over her phone.

Officers were called Wednesday afternoon to a home on Powell Street where a woman, who was identified through her Venezuelan identification card, said that she had been attacked by 25-year-old Ruben Daniel Acuna Nava, who was also identified by his Venezuelan identification card, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The woman, who only spoke Spanish, said Acuna Nava discovered she had “a second phone,” the report said. She said Acuna Nava tried to see the contents of the phone and he shoved her, causing her to fall to the ground.

She said there was a second altercation when he placed his forearms around her neck. She bit him in self defense.

Acuna Nava was arrested on a charge of battery. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Kamala Harris can save us from The Handmaid’s Tale

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow North resident suggests that Kamala Harris can save us from of future of The Handmaid’s Tale.

It’s too far to walk to restroom from Blondie’s

A Villager likes the new Blondie’s bar at Spanish Springs, with the exception of the long walk to the bathroom.

MAGA crowd already fell for My Pillow Guy

A Lady Lake reader says it’s no wonder the MAGA crowd is lapping up false statements about Social Security and illegal aliens. He says the MAGA crowd was also dumb enough to buy up foam pillows from the My Pillow Guy.

Be cautious if you receive a low water bill

A Village of Belle Aire resident is warning fellow residents to be cautious if they receive a suspiciously low utility bill.

Wake up America before it’s too late

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, advises his fellow Americans to wake up before it’s too late.

Photos