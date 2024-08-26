Man from Venezuela arrested after altercation with woman over phone

A man from Venezuela was arrested after an altercation with a woman over her phone.

Officers were called Wednesday afternoon to a home on Powell Street where a woman, who was identified through her Venezuelan identification card, said that she had been attacked by 25-year-old Ruben Daniel Acuna Nava, who was also identified by his Venezuelan identification card, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The woman, who only spoke Spanish, said Acuna Nava discovered she had “a second phone,” the report said. She said Acuna Nava tried to see the contents of the phone and he shoved her, causing her to fall to the ground.

She said there was a second altercation when he placed his forearms around her neck. She bit him in self defense.

Acuna Nava was arrested on a charge of battery. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.