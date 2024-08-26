89.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 26, 2024
type here...

Play by the rules when visiting recreation facilities in The Villages

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments

Recreation is an integral part of the lifestyle of The Villages community, providing residents with many outlets for leisure, exercise, socializing and entertainment.

So that programs and activities remain enjoyable for everyone, it is important to respect recreation facilities and fellow residents who utilize them.

There is a code of conduct in place at recreation facilities in The Villages.

If any issues arise, residents are asked to work toward a resolution, taking advantage of the following mechanisms which are in place:

• The use of obscenity, profanity or vulgarity in any conversations involving participants or department staff will not be tolerated.

• It is everyone’s responsibility to maintain a safe, pleasant, and comfortable playing atmosphere.

• Every individual who participates in any program has the right to be treated with respect. The Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” prevails.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Kamala Harris can save us from The Handmaid’s Tale

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow North resident suggests that Kamala Harris can save us from of future of The Handmaid’s Tale.

It’s too far to walk to restroom from Blondie’s

A Villager likes the new Blondie’s bar at Spanish Springs, with the exception of the long walk to the bathroom.

MAGA crowd already fell for My Pillow Guy

A Lady Lake reader says it’s no wonder the MAGA crowd is lapping up false statements about Social Security and illegal aliens. He says the MAGA crowd was also dumb enough to buy up foam pillows from the My Pillow Guy.

Be cautious if you receive a low water bill

A Village of Belle Aire resident is warning fellow residents to be cautious if they receive a suspiciously low utility bill.

Wake up America before it’s too late

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, advises his fellow Americans to wake up before it’s too late.

Photos