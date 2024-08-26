89.3 F
Villager in little white cross case to face CDD 8 election opponent

By Staff Report
The Villager at the heart of the little white cross legal battle will face his election opponent in Community Development District 8.

Wayne Anderson of the Village of Tamarind Grove has become well known thanks to his four-year legal battle to keep the little white cross on display at his home. He is running for the CDD 8 board, which is suing him to force the removal of his little white cross.

He will appear in a candidate forum put on by the Property Owners Association at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. Villagers are invited to attend, but must have a Villages ID.

Anderson is running against Kevin McGovern, a Village of St. Charles resident who was appointed to the CDD 8 board in 2023.

Anderson and McGovern will appear on the November ballot in the non-partisan election.

