America’s leader must set an example

To the Editor:

As I listen to and try to understand the pros and cons of supporting Trump vs. Harris each side sometimes has a point on some issues. But there is one overriding observation that forces me into the Harris camp?

My observation: Almost all mass shootings have been committed by young white boys who were bullied as a child or teen. Because of this, schools are investing tons of money into anti-bullying programs. It is being put on classroom teachers to stop bullying.

A leader, especially a president, should be a role model. Trump, and lately the right wing media, have modeled the worst bullying behavior. Trump has normalized name calling and insults. Children see parents and grandparents, who support Trump, often acting in the same way. A president and other leaders have a responsibility to model behaviors of optimism and hard work. They should be nurturing the next generation to be understanding and empathetic. Instead the Trump years have given permission to a whole generation to bully. I cannot support a man like that.

Sandra Philips

Village of Liberty Park