Erratic driver busted on DUI charge after leaving Dallas Inn

An erratic driver was busted on a charge of driving under the influence after leaving the Dallas Inn on U.S. 301 in Summerfield.

Robert Mason-Lune, 26, of Summmerfield, was driving a silver Dodge Ram pickup at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday when he came to “a screeching halt at a stop sign,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy began following the pickup and noted an “erratic and dangerous driving pattern.” Mason-Lune nearly caused a head-on collision, prompting a traffic stop.

The deputy observed that Mason Lune had a “disheveled and sloppy” appearance. He admitted he had been drinking beer at the Dallas Inn.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .162 and .151 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Marion County Jail.