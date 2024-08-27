Gary Lee Pfeil

Gary Lee Pfeil, age 65, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away on August 20, 2024. He was born September 24, 1958, in Ocala, Florida, to Justus and Frances Pfeil. A dedicated nursery owner, Gary cultivated not just plants but also connections with those around him, sharing his love for gardening, fishing, and hunting. He often spent cherished days on Lake Weir, casting his line and soaking in the serenity of nature.

A devout Christian, Gary was also a fisher of men. He was passionate about spreading the good news of Christ, often expressing his belief with the simple yet profound mantra, “Jesus loves you.” He was an ardent fan of college football, particularly the Florida Gators, and enjoyed sharing his enthusiasm for the game with friends and family.

Gary is survived by his brother Michael Pfeil, sister Kathy McLain (Keith), nieces Loni Pfeil, Lana Rutledge (Kyle), Caroline Aikman (Jack), Courtney and Carly McLain, nephew Cameron McLain, and great-niece Aubrey Rutledge. He will be remembered for his determined spirit and commitment to living life on his own terms, encouraging others and sharing God’s love. Gary’s legacy of love, faith, and the joy he found in nature will continue to resonate with all who knew him.

A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, August 29, at 6:00 p.m. at Village View Community Church in Summerfield with interment to follow at Germantown Cemetery.