Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Labor holiday will impact trash pickup schedules in The Villages

By Staff Report
Some residents of The Villages will see changes to their trash pickup due to the Labor Day holiday.

Community Development Districts 1 – 11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1 through 11, located in the Sumter County, Marion County, or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, normal residential sanitation collection will be held on Monday, Sept. 2.

Community Development District 12 and the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney

If you live in Community Development District 12 or the Village of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney, normal residential sanitation collection will be on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Community Development District 13 (excluding Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14

If you live in Community District 13 (excluding Village of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and CDD 14, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 2. The next collection will be on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Town of Lady Lake

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 2. The next collection will be on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDDs 11 or 14), there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 2. Monday collection will be on Tuesday, Sept. 3. All collection days for the week will be moved to the next day.

