Survivor Notebook offers guide for coping with untimely death

If you pass away tomorrow, will your loved ones know what to do? Will they know where your financial information and tax records, insurance records, and investment documents are stored? Will they be able to locate your most current will, health care directives, and documented funeral wishes? Can they locate important household documents, like deeds, car titles, and pension statements?

The list goes on and on, but the important point is that having this type of pertinent information organized and available in a structured place is something you can do in advance for those you leave behind.

An AMAC Foundation seminar has been structured to guide you through the process of creating your “Survivor Notebook,” the repository that will help your loved ones cope after your passing. Conducted in three separate two-hour sessions, we’ll walk you through identifying what needs to be considered, assembling the material as we go in an accessible format, and we’ll be developing an approach to maintaining the material so that it’s always current. You’ll leave with a physical roadmap that will be of immeasurable value to your family.

Session 1 – 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 9

Session 2 – 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 16

Session 3 – 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 23

Location: Lady Lake Library, 225 W Guava Street, Lady Lake.

There is no charge for this in-person seminar. Light Refreshments will be served at each session, and notebook materials will be provided. Space is limited. Registration is required.

Contact the AMAC Foundation (888) 750-2622 online at https://amacfoundation.org/event/18382/