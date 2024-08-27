Two juveniles nabbed at Water Oak after rash of car burglaries  

Lady Lake police have arrested two juveniles believed to be connected to a recent rash of car burglaries.

Lady Lake Police officers responded at 1 a.m. Friday to a report of two suspicious males in the carport of a home in the Water Oak community. The caller provided video footage of the suspects, which was instrumental in the investigation.

Given the recent surge in vehicle burglaries in town, a late-night detail team of officers was actively patrolling the area. The team, along with patrol units, located two 15-year-old juveniles matching the video footage. The suspects attempted to flee but were apprehended at the scene.

Officers discovered that several vehicles had been rummaged through. The suspects were found in possession of evidence related to the car burglaries that occurred that evening in Water Oak. Both juveniles were also charged with 25 previous incidents including multiple counts of burglary

to a conveyance, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest without violence as well as three counts of Grand Theft Auto.

They were taken to the Lake County Jail and were released to their parents with notices to appear in court, along with court-ordered restrictions.

Residents who believe they may have been victims or who have additional video are encouraged to contact the Lady Lake Police Department at (352) 751-1565 or via email to jdunagan@ladylake.org. To prevent future incidents, ensure outside lights are on, remove keys and valuables from your vehicle, and lock your doors.