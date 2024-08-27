89.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Vietnam veterans grateful for community support

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

On behalf of the Board of Directors and the membership of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036, we offer a Thank You to every single person who bought raffle tickets or made donations this year. We cannot support our charities without the assistance of individuals or businesses who have contributed to us this year. If I had one wish, I would like to shake the hand of every individual who supported our cause. To see the smile on the faces of the individuals receiving our checks is worth all the time we spend making our projects grow financially. Our last and final project this year is our annually Golf Tournament being held on Oct. 7 at Bonifay Country Club. Please continue your support and join us for food, laughter and of course, a great game of golf. Once again, we Thank YOU.

Michael Race
Village of Buttonwood

 

