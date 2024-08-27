Wildwood to buy pump to cope with Home Depot retention pond flooding

Wildwood commissioners Monday night approved the emergency purchase of a pump to deal with persistent storm water problems in a neighborhood south of the Home Depot at Powell Road and Cleveland Avenue (County Road 466A).

Last month, Mary Wimberly, who lives a block south of the store, told commissioners she was trapped in her home for two days due to flooding from Tropical Storm Debby.

The problem was blamed on a retention pond south of the Home Depot that doesn’t drain properly. Commissioners refused a request from the store to help drain the pond due to potential legal liability.

Wimberly told commissioners this week that she has seen tanker trucks removing water from the pond.

“There has been some improvement,” she said. “There is still a problem with the water.”

The city has been renting a pump and now will buy its own 60-horsepower dewatering pump from Xylem of Sanford for $106,304.

City Manager Jason McHugh said the pump was in next year’s budget and the emergency purchase may be eligible for a reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Authority (FEMA).

“They’re looking for solutions,” McHugh said of Home Depot. “We’re actively trying to reduce the problems we have out there.”

Commissioner Joe Elliott praised McHugh for his efforts.

“We’ve got a problem and we’ve got an opportunity to move this forward,” he said.

Jazz Burns, who also lives in the neighborhood, told commissioners that the pump placed in the middle of a circle blocks a neighbor from parking in his driveway.

“We will see what we can do to get that pump out of there,” McHugh said.