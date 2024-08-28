86-year-old Villager dies after golf cart crashes into wall

An 86-year-old Villager has died after his golf cart crashed into a retaining wall along a golf cart path in The Villages.

The man appears to have suffered a medical episode at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday while traveling along the cart path behind Palm Ridge Dental, located northwest of the intersection with County Road 101 and Wedgewood Lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Villager lost consciousness and the golf cart drifted to the right before striking the retaining wall along the right side of the cart path.

The man was transported from the scene by the Villages Public Safety Department and later died at a local medical facility.