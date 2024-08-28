89.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
type here...

86-year-old Villager dies after golf cart crashes into wall

By Staff Report
Comments

An 86-year-old Villager has died after his golf cart crashed into a retaining wall along a golf cart path in The Villages.

The man appears to have suffered a medical episode at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday while traveling along the cart path behind Palm Ridge Dental, located northwest of the intersection with County Road 101 and Wedgewood Lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Villager lost consciousness and the golf cart drifted to the right before striking the retaining wall along the right side of the cart path.

The man was transported from the scene by the Villages Public Safety Department and later died at a local medical facility.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Real Americans will not vote for a pitiful sore loser

A reader from Lady Lake, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that he believes that real Americans will not vote for a pitiful sore loser.

Moderates and independents will determine this election

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident contends that moderates and independents will determine this election.

Vietnam veterans grateful for community support

The leader of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 offers thanks to the community for continued support of its charitable causes.

America’s leader must set an example

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that America’s leader must set an example.

Kamala Harris can save us from The Handmaid’s Tale

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow North resident suggests that Kamala Harris can save us from of future of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Photos